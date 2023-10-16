Highlights Danny Rohl is confident in his clear identity and philosophy for how he wants his team to play at Sheffield Wednesday.

Rohl sees his previous experience at Southampton as valuable in tackling the relegation battle ahead and turning the team's form around.

Despite being relatively inexperienced as a main manager, Rohl's impressive coaching career under managers like Flick and Hassenhuttl makes him an exciting appointment for Wednesday, although there is a risk involved.

Danny Rohl has explained his immediate ambition for Sheffield Wednesday following his arrival as the club’s latest manager.

The German has been appointed as the replacement for Xisco Munoz, who lasted just a few months in charge before being dismissed earlier in October.

This will be Rohl’s first role as a manager in his coaching career, having previously worked at the likes of Southampton, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, as well as the German national team.

He has learned under the likes of Ralph Hassenhuttl and Hansi Flick, before making the jump into management in his own right.

The 34-year-old has namechecked his time at Southampton as an inspiration for the upcoming relegation battle that he faces with the Owls this season.

What has Danny Rohl said about taking over at Sheffield Wednesday?

Rohl has claimed that he has a clear identity for how he wants his team to play, which is very important to him.

The German has revealed that his previous time at Southampton could be massively helpful for him as he looks to turn around the team’s form in order to avoid relegation back to League One.

"I think I'm very well prepared. I have a clear identity in my mind,” said Rohl, via Yorkshire Live.

“I have a clear philosophy and this is the reason why I'm here now.

“Now we have to create something.

“We have to create an identity, what we want to play, how we want to play.

“This is very important for me.

"We will do our job and I'm convinced we have a massive fanbase behind us and with our style of football in the future we can create so much energy.

"We want the opponents to come here and feel: 'Oh! Wednesday are back!

"It's very helpful that I have this experience in my career with Southampton.

"We had nearly the same situation there and now it's up to us to show [the players] what we want.

"Yesterday I was in the stadium for the first time and I felt immediately the good atmosphere.

“They have a massive fanbase - I watched some videos of the promotion and there's a lot of energy in this club.

"Thank you for all the messages I've had in the last 24 hours, so many messages and it's unbelievable what happens here.

“It's a good sign now for building up something, to start a new journey with this club and I'm looking forward now to what we can do."

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Rohl’s first game in charge will come against Watford on 21 October.

Will Danny Rohl be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Given his lack of experience as the main manager at a club, it is difficult to know what to expect.

However, he has an excellent CV in terms of his coaching career, having worked under excellent managers in Flick and Hassenhuttl.

This is an exciting appointment, but one that brings a big risk that it might not work out.

But given how poorly things went with Munoz, the only way really is up for the German so he arrives at an ideal situation at Wednesday.