COH Sports are the new owners of Sheffield United after completing a long-awaited takeover from previous owner United World Group.

The consortium is led by Steven Rosen, the Founder and Chairman of Resilience Capital Partners, and Helmy Eltoukhy, Co-Founder and Chairman of biotech Guardant Health, and the pair will join the club's board as co-chairmen with immediate effect.

It's an exciting time for Sheffield United supporters who have patiently waited for this deal to be ratified over the last couple of months, and it's a timely boost with games set to come thick and fast during the festive period, along with the opening of the transfer window at the beginning of January.

Rosen and Eltoukhy are clearly delighted to have finally completed the takeover, and they've sent a message to Blades supporters on their first day at the club.

Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy send message to Sheffield United supporters

Rosen and Eltoukhy have lofty ambitions for the club and state that they want the club to be playing in the top-flight of English football on a consistent basis, and have compared the city of Sheffield to Rosen's home city of Cleveland.

Speaking to Sheffield United's website, the Blades' new owners said: "The wait is over and we are delighted and honoured to be the new owners and custodians of Sheffield United Football Club.

"Sheffield United is a historic Club that represents the passion of the great, hardworking city it embodies. It's also one that resonates with our own background - being similar to the great midwestern US city of Cleveland, where Steven is from.

"We are excited to focus on building a team and the wider club, day in and day out, that is playing in the top flight of English football on a consistent basis.

"That is where Sheffield United belongs.

"We know what you all bring to the team: the most passionate support in the country; loyalty, heart and soul. We have been hugely impressed by the support and noise at Bramall Lane especially during our great win over our city rivals.

"We wanted to let you all know what we will bring to the team. We are committed to improvement at all levels and continuing to strongly support the competitiveness of the Club. We will be sharing more on this in due course.

"We believe in this team, we believe in this Club and we believe in Sheffield.

"We understand the importance of what we've taken on and the important part it plays in the lives of the supporters. We take that role seriously and are committed to serving the best interests of the Club.

"We are very excited to get started and look forward to working closely with Stephen, Chris and all the staff to continue the great run and deliver a fantastic result for the season.

"In the meantime, we wish you all a Happy Christmas and please continue your amazing support through our challenging run of games over the festive period."

The completion of the takeover is a big boost for Sheffield United

Things have been going well on the pitch for Chris Wilder's side, and they sit top of the Championship table despite a point deduction at the start of the season, but there had been uncertainty around the club with the takeover yet to be completed.

News of the takeover being completed will be a huge relief to everybody at the club, and it gives them some long-term stability and a chance to plan ahead for the future.

2024/25 Championship table Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 22 21 48 2 Leeds United 22 26 45 3 Burnley 22 19 44 4 Sunderland 22 16 43 5 Blackburn Rovers 21 7 37 6 Middlesbrough 22 10 35

Things are looking up at Bramall Lane with the Blades on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and Bramall Lane is a good place to be at the moment.

The new owners have big plans for the club, and supporters will be excited to welcome them to Bramall Lane for the first time after Christmas and to celebrate a new era in the club's history.