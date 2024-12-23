The long-awaited takeover of Sheffield United has finally been completed, the club have confirmed today.

It's been a gruelling waiting game for Blades fans, who have been teased about a potential acquisition of their football club for months now. The patience has paid off though, as COH Sports completed the purchase of the Championship leaders.

After such a poor season in the Premier League last campaign, the Yorkshire club are looking to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

One crucial part of that is the manager, Chris Wilder. In a positive update for the fans, the new ownership group have already given their view on the United manager.

COH Sports confirms support for Chris Wilder

COH are described by the club website as 'a group of successful entrepreneurs, business partners and friends, established to invest in sporting opportunities.'

Joining the Sheffield United board of directors as Co-Chairmen are Steven Rosen, who is the Founder and Chairman of Resilience Capital Partners, and Helmy Eltoukhy, who is the Co-Founder and Chairman of biotech Guardant Health.

In a statement to their new fans, Rosen and Eltoukhy confirmed that they would support Wilder, who is doing a sterling job during his second spell at Bramall Lane.

The new owners told the club website: "Like all Blades fans, we want to see the Club competing in the top-flight of English football consistently, not just on a one-off basis, and we have been encouraged by the strong start to this season.

"The team has been performing strongly, and we are committed to supporting the management team to continue this progress."

Takeover completion is a massive boost for Blades

With everything going on in the background regarding a potential takeover, coupled with the pain of last season, Sheffield United have done remarkably well to start the season in the fashion that they have. The Championship is an incredibly tough division, with plenty of teams who can push for promotion.

When you put this into perspective, it shows how great of a job Wilder is doing at Bramall Lane. After a few unsuccessful gigs away from the Yorkshire side, the 57-year-old has returned to his former club and replicated the success of his previous stint.

Now all those takeover rumours are squashed, focus can go fully onto the pitch, as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The statement released by the club will be an enormous boost to the Blades' boss, as he could've been worried about being replaced when the new ownership entered the picture. However, now COH have confirmed their support for Wilder, the legendary manager can fully focus on the upcoming transfer window, and the task of promotion.