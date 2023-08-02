Highlights Southampton are confident of receiving a fee of over £60 million for Romeo Lavia, who is attracting interest from several top clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Southampton are reportedly confident of achieving a fee for in-demand midfielder Romeo Lavia that is in excess of £60 million, according to the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old has looked likely to leave the South Coast this summer after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2022/23 amid links to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Romeo Lavia latest

The Anfield outfit have been the most active in their pursuit of Lavia but reports yesterday indicated that they have seen their latest offer, which was worth £41 million, rejected.

Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports has claimed that discussions are ongoing between Liverpool and the Saints with Lavia said to be keen to join the Merseyside club.

The fee is said to remain an issue, with a compromise needing to be sought before a deal can be done, while the Reds are working on other options, including Fluminense midfielder Andre.

Arsenal are thought to have cooled their interest as Thomas Partey could now stay at the Emirates while Chelsea are reported to still be in the race, with journalist Ben Jacobs suggesting a counter-offer from them is coming.

As per Simon Jones from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils still hold an interest in the Southampton teenager but would have to sell players before they're able to sign the Belgian.

What is Romeo Lavia worth?

Throughout the summer, it has regularly been claimed that Southampton are holding out for £50 million for Lavia but it seems there is optimism at St Mary's that they could get even more than that.

The Daily Record has claimed that the Saints are confident that the sale of the midfielder could generate more than £60 million in all.

When does Romeo Lavia's contract expire?

Southampton's firm stance and high valuation of the one-cap Belgium international is due, in no small part, to his lengthy contract.

Lavia signed a long-term deal when he arrived at the South Coast last summer and is currently under contract until June 2026.

According to Capology, the teenager is on wages of £ 25,000 per week for the 2023/24 campaign.

Could Romeo Lavia play against Sheffield Wednesday?

Saints boss Russell Martin has hinted that things could develop concerning Lavia or one of their other in-demand players, such as James Ward-Prowse, before Friday's Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton face the Owls at Hillsborough in the EFL curtain-raiser and Martin has pledged to name his best team, depending on who is still available to him.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "We have to pick the strongest team available to us on Friday - the strongest team ready and conditioned to play

“I think the team will look different next Friday than it did today because there will be stuff that goes on, I'm sure. There might not, fingers crossed, we have injured playing come back as well.

“The team that starts the first game of the season will look very different by the end of the transfer window and that is frustrating. While they are here, we will give everything we possibly can and ask them to do the same and the rest will take care of itself.”