New revelation emerges regarding Sheffield United summer signing

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that the club tried to sign Ciaran Clark back in January, but were turned down by the player.

Clark was out of favour at Newcastle during the winter window, but turned down the Blades offer, keen to re-gain his place at St. James Park.

However, the arrival of Dan Burn on transfer deadline day only pushed the Irishman further down the pecking order.

“We spoke briefly in January when he fell out of the team, but he wanted to get back in that team at Newcastle and worked hard.” Heckingbottom revealed to SUTV, via YouTube.

“But, this season, he knows his chances are going to be less and limited so he wanted to go out on loan.

“Luckily for us, he picked us ahead of the other clubs that were in for him.”

Clark becomes the third addition of the summer for the Blades and their second defensive one after securing the signature of Anel Ahmedhodzic last week.

At 32-years-old, Clark brings with him a wealth of experience, having played in the Premier League and Championship, and represented the Republic of Ireland at international level.

Clark made just 13 Premier League outings for Newcastle last campaign.

The Verdict

This is an interesting revelation from Paul Heckingbottom but I guess things worked out in the end.

Clark is certainly a decent addition to the Blades options at the heart of their defence.

Already blessed with some strong options at the back prior to the arrival of Clark and Ahmedhodzic, Paul Heckingbottom is now spoilt for choice, and, crucially, has good strength in depth.

That backline, with the likes of George Baldock on the right, and either Rhys Norrington-Davies and Enda Stevens, should be an extremely solid base for the Blades to build from this season, which should see them have a successful 2022/23 campaign.