New report details fresh Sheffield Wednesday financial concerns

Sheffield Wednesday could be plunged into fresh chaos as it has been reported that the playing squad have not been paid their March and April wages by owner Dejphon Chansiri, per The Telegraph.

Salaries for the month were due on Friday, just 24 hours before their game with Nottingham Forest that ended in a stalemate, and in what seems to have been kept quiet until now, last month’s wages have also not been delivered to the players.

Wednesday have not commented on the reports but it would not be the first time that Chansiri has failed to pay his squad this season.

Wages were only partly paid for the month of November earlier in the campaign as they were capped at just £7,000 due to Chansiri’s own cashflow issues.

The Thai businessman did warn fans months ago that there may be future issues in regards to wages of players, and it now seems to have reared its ugly head once again.

It comes at the worst possible time of the season as well, with the Owls needing a win next week to secure their Championship status but even that may not be enough depending on how Rotherham United get on this week.

The Verdict

This is such bad timing for Wednesday whose players must be fretting over their financial situations as well as trying to keep the club up.

Going without two months worth of wages isn’t really acceptable and you can only imagine how the players moods are like going into this crucial week.

Fans will be hoping that this is sorted before the clash with Derby at Pride Park because if they still aren’t paid it could be really unsettling for the players as they head into the biggest game of their whole season.