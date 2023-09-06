Highlights The new ownership at Birmingham City has brought about a positive change and renewed optimism for the club.

Manager John Eustace has built a strong team that can compete with any Championship side, addressing the team's previous struggles with goals.

Jay Stansfield, the young forward, has made an impressive start and offers a different attacking threat for Birmingham City, potentially accelerating the club's journey back to the top-flight.

It’s been a summer of change at Birmingham City, with the club finally under the new ownership that the fans had been craving.

Birmingham City start exciting new era

The off-field issues that have hamstrung Blues are a thing of the past, with Tom Wagner’s arrival bringing a new wave of optimism to St. Andrew’s.

That has brought momentum, with John Eustace’s side enjoying a fantastic start to the season - collecting 11 points from five games.

However, this isn’t the case of the club just riding the crest of a wave, as Eustace and the recruitment team have built a solid team that can compete with any side in the Championship on their day.

John Eustace

Bringing Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik in on permanent deals was shrewd business, whilst Cody Drameh and Lee Buchanan will add energy down the flanks.

Yet, arguably the most exciting addition is Jay Stansfield, with the young forward already showing what he can do after scoring two in two for his new club.

What does Jay Stansfield offer Birmingham?

Eustace had a decent first season at Blues, but the reason they ended up in the bottom half was the fact they struggled for goals.

The Midlands outfit managed just over a goal a game, with Scott Hogan the only player to hit double figures in the campaign. Quite simply, if Blues have aspirations to challenge for the top six, that has to change.

But, until the final week of the window, Birmingham hadn’t appeared to address that goalscoring issue.

The likes of Tyler Roberts, Siriki Dembele and Koji Miyoshi all add quality to the final third, but they aren’t likely to be clinical in front of goal.

However, Stansfield could change that, and the early signs are positive.

The 20-year-old has plenty of natural ability, with his first two goals showing why he is so highly-rated by parent club Fulham.

Of course, it would be unfair to heap too much pressure on Stansfield, but this fast start has proven he offers something that nobody else in the squad can.

With sharp movement, he is a player that will happily play on the shoulder, and he comes alive in the box.

Crucially though, even at his young age, Stansfield has incredible composure when it comes to finishing the chances that come his way. The deft touch and emphatic shot for his debut goal against Plymouth was followed up by a cool effort into the bottom corner against Millwall.

Another pleasing factor about the new addition is how his game is about more than just goals. The England youth international will work hard, and he’s happy to contribute in the build-up, so Eustace will be delighted with how he has started this season.

It’s still early days, but there was an unknown about Stansfield when he arrived at Birmingham considering he had spent last season in League One.

Yet, after just two games in the league, it feels he has already made himself the main attacker at Blues.

The new owners at Birmingham have outlined their long-term ambition to get the club competing back in the top-flight, and if Stansfield maintains his early form, it could happen a lot sooner than they originally thought.