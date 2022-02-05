New Reading signing reveals details of last minute transfer agreement

Tom Ince has revealed how he found out about his move to Reading from Stoke City, ending his three-and-a-half years at the bet365 Stadium.

The attacking midfielder only found out about a move to Reading at mid-afternoon on transfer deadline day and by 11pm, he was a Reading player.

Whilst Ince’s spell at Reading is a loan, his contract with Stoke will expire at the end of the season, more than likely bringing an ending to an underwhelming spell at the Staffordshire club.

He’s struggled to become a regular at Stoke and has made 103 appearances, scoring 14 goals in his time there, and is looking at a fresh start at Reading.

He told Reading club media: “I’ve come here to enjoy and to really grab hold of the challenge.

“It’s a big one but one that I know even from the first day, looking at the quality, the standard of training, the players that are in this building, it’s now about transforming that onto the pitch on a weekly basis.”

On the move, Ince spoke when he found out about the move: “It was probably mid-afternoon. These things happen relatively quite quickly so it was a case of pack your bags and get going.

“When the opportunity came about I had a discussion with the manager, he explained what he wanted me to bring to the table.”

Reading are next in action when they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City on Wednesday night, a game in which Ince could make his debut for his new club.

The Verdict

It’s a good move for both Ince and Reading.

Ince thrives when he’s the centre piece in team’s attacking plans and that’s highlighted by his time at Blackpool and Derby.

The attacking midfielder also arrives at the club on the back of good form for Stoke and will no doubt be aiming to get firing straight away.

Given Reading’s rather precarious position in the Championship table, that could make Ince crucial to the Royals’ hopes of avoiding relegation this season.