New Reading recruit sends confident message ahead of relegation battle

New Reading signing Terell Thomas believes that the character in the dressing room will be key to their survival bid this season.

The centre-back had been training with the Royals for several weeks and he signed a deal until the end of the current campaign last week.

With Paul Ince’s side one place and five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the massive game against Barnsley, the side below them, this weekend, the objective for Reading is clear – to stay in the Championship.

Battling to stay up is nothing new for Thomas, who has helped Wimbledon over the years, and he told the club’s media what will be required to ensure the Berkshire outfit remain in the second tier.

“The main reason is having a good group of boys, who all understand what we’re going through and what we’re in… and striving together towards that goal. Being here, I feel that’s there in the group. That is the main thing, regardless of playing styles. Everyone needs to pull their weight – that’s the main thing.”

The verdict

Even though it’s come in a lower league, Thomas’ experience could help the Reading team for the next few months as they look to stay in the Championship.

As he says, this is a test of character and togetherness as well as technical ability, so it’s important the side step up and deliver over the next eight games.

It all starts this Saturday with the trip to Oakwell in what is a massive game, as a victory would see Reading take a major step closer to safety.

