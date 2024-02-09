Highlights Reading's lack of experience has both helped and hindered them this season, contributing to their position just above the relegation zone.

Some of Reading's young players have shown significant improvement, including Charlie Savage and Tyler Bindon.

It is crucial for Reading's new owners to secure Tyler Bindon's future at the club, as other teams are already showing interest in the talented young defender.

Reading have both benefitted and been adversely affected by the lack of experience in their squad this season.

Considering how young their team is, it was always going to take a fair amount of time for them to get into a rhythm and that has contributed to their current league position, with the Royals currently sitting just one place above the League One relegation zone.

However, some of their first-teamers have shone and have improved considerably in recent months, including some of their summer signings.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

Charlie Savage looks like a different man compared to the start of the campaign and Tyler Bindon has also grown considerably, thanks to the amount of game time he is getting.

Tyler Bindon's time at Reading

Bindon trained with the Royals in pre-season and took a chance by coming over from the United States to try and impress on trial.

Considering his lack of experience, he was viewed as one for the future by some supporters when he put pen to paper on a deal in August, but he became an immediate first-teamer straight away, making his competitive debut in a 4-0 away win at Championship club Millwall.

Impressing that night, he has done enough to retain a key place in Selles' first team, even if he hasn't started every game.

The New Zealand international didn't shine at right-back, but that's to be expected considering he's clearly a central defender.

What he lacks in pace, he more than makes up for in maturity and his ability on the ball.

According to Sofascore, he has won 65% of his aerial duels in the third tier this season, although he has also shone during ground duels too with the 19-year-old's robustness impressing many Royals supporters.

In his last four games, he has registered a Sofascore rating of 7 or higher, just going to show how impressive he has been in recent times. To step up in a big derby against Oxford United at his age is a good achievement.

Tyler Bindon's Sofascore rating (Last five games; most recent at the top) Opponents Rating Stevenage 7.1 Oxford United 7.0 Leyton Orient 7.2 Derby County 7.0 Wigan Athletic 6.7

Reading FC's new owners must retain Tyler Bindon

Bindon is especially important with Tom Holmes out injured and set to return to new team Luton Town at the end of the season, Tom McIntyre heading to Portsmouth and Nelson Abbey making the switch to Olympiacos.

Bindon currently has less than 18 months left on his contract which isn't ideal.

Vultures are likely to be circling for him in the summer if he isn't tied down to a new deal by then, with Arsenal taking an interest in the centre-back earlier this term.

And the first task for owner Dai Yongge's successors will be to offer him an improved deal.

That will give them a chance to tie him down to a deal and potentially enable the Royals to avoid losing him on the cheap.

With talented youngsters Abbey, Taylan Harris and Caylan Vickers all being sold in January, the club needs to make a real effort to retain some of their other promising young players when Dai is finally gone.

Bindon is one of those who needs to be retained, with the 19-year-old already an integral first-teamer at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.