New QPR signing sends message to fans ahead of debut

New QPR signing Kieren Westwood has sent a message to Hoops fans after joining the club this week, claiming he is “delighted” to be starting a “new chapter” in W12.

With Seny Dieng missing due to a thigh issue, David Marshall sidelined with a torn hamstring and both Joe Walsh and Jordan Archer also out injured, the R’s turned to the free-agent market to add a new shot-stopper.

The west London club announced yesterday that the 37-year-old had joined on a contract that runs until the end of the season.

Westwood has been without a club since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and has made his excitement at being back in the Championship clear via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keiren Westwood (@keirenwestwood1)

Westwood brings significant experience to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium – having made more than 450 appearances in the EFL.

Given the injuries to Mark Warburton’s other keeping options, the Republic of Ireland international is in line to make his debut against Peterborough United today.

Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Played for Sheffield Wednesday on loan, made over 50 Sheffield Wednesday league appearances, now playing in League One? Danny Batth Jacob Butterfield Gary Gardner Steven Fletcher

The Verdict

Given the time he’s spent without a club, Westwood should be hungry to make the most of his opportunity back in the Championship.

His first post since joining the club is an indication of his excitement to be joining up with Warburton’s squad in W12.

You can understand why, with the R’s battling for a play-off place this season.

The experienced keeper has proven his quality at this level in the past and knows exactly what it takes to finish in the top six, which is certainly a bonus.