New QPR signing Jimmy Dunne sent message by player at Championship rivals

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has sent a message of encouragement to new QPR signing Jimmy Dunne, suggesting it is a “great club for you to go and kick on with”.

Dunne has joined the R’s in a permanent deal from Burnley for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with the option of a 12-month extension.

The 23-year-old’s contract was set to expire this summer but the Clarets were due compensation as he’s under 24 and a new deal had been offered to him.

Dunne has become Mark Warburton’s ninth signing of the summer and it seems it is not just supporters of the west London club that are excited at his arrival.

Wells, a former Burnley player that spent a season and a half on loan at QPR, has taken to Twitter to send a message of encouragement to the central defender and reassure him he’s made the right move.

Big Jim!!!! All the best down there lad. Great club for you to go and kick on with 👊🏾 https://t.co/qZJLoRNOUS — Nahki Wells (@nahkiwells) July 13, 2021

The centre-back’s arrival further strengthens Warburton’s defensive unit, with Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum both signing earlier in the summer window.

20 questions about some of QPR’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were QPR originally founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

The Verdict

QPR fans will love to see this from Wells, who remains a popular figure despite having left the club 18 months ago.

The striker is in a good position to offer insight given he is a former teammate of Dunne’s and has played for the R’s.

It seems he’s confident that the 23-year-old will have success in west London.

If the defender is successful as Wells, who quickly found form while on loan, this will prove a very smart move indeed.