New QPR recruit explains Michael Beale influence as transfer confirmed

Elijah Dixon-Bonner has revealed the chance to work with Michael Beale again was key to his decision to join Queens Park Rangers.

The midfielder was a free agent after leaving Liverpool in the summer, having been with the Merseyside outfit since 2015 after leaving Arsenal’s academy.

It was during his time with the Reds that Dixon-Bonner came across Beale, who was a coach, and he explained to the R’s website that the chance to reunite with Beale in the capital was one that he couldn’t turn down.

“He is a football guru. He is into every little detail. I played up a level at Liverpool and I remember being scared of him! I was a young kid and he was the big, bad boss of the 23s but, both being from the south, we could relate and we clicked straight away.

“When he spoke about the plans he has for me at QPR and how I could contribute to the squad, I was really excited.”

The 21-year-old is sure to need time to get up to speed before he is in contention to feature, with the R’s back in action against Luton Town this weekend.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible bit of business from QPR as they’ve brought in a youngster who clearly has talent as he has been at Arsenal and Liverpool over the years.

As well as that, Beale knows the youngster and he is available on a free, so it’s really hard to say anything negative about this one.

Now, there needs to be patience with Dixon-Bonner as he settles into the squad and looks to make his mark as the season progresses.

