New QPR boss Marti Cifuentes spent time at Millwall early on in his coaching career and was shocked by the size of the crowd that the then-League One club could attract at The Den.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Spaniard revealed his spell with the Lions was to help him "understand other ways of thinking and of playing football" - an approach that could serve him well as he looks to lead the R's clear of relegation in 2023/24.

QPR appoint Gareth Ainsworth replacement

The West Londoners have moved quickly to replace Gareth Ainsworth, who was sacked on Saturday evening after the defeat to league leaders Leicester City.

That was their sixth defeat on the bounce and extended their winless run to nine games while also leaving them 23rd in the Championship table.

Given his firefighting experience and his past spell at Loftus Road, it was no surprise to see Neil Warnock linked as an early candidate and that appeared the sensible choice but it's not the one the club have taken.

Instead, they've opted for Cifuentes, who was appointed last night and is set to be in the dugout for the first time for the Rotherham United game on Saturday.

Who is Marti Cifuentes?

The Spaniard, who was linked with the R's job previously, has left Swedish club Hammarby to make the move to the Championship.

He has spent the majority of his management career in Norway and Sweden - leading Sandefjord to promotion to the Norweigan top tier before joining AIK and then helping Hammarby to qualify for the Europa Conference League courtesy of a third-place finish in the Allsvenskan last term.

Cifuentes fell in love with football thanks to Johan Cruyff and his favoured tactical approach reflects both that and a spell at Ajax as a young coach - though he has learned to be adaptable during his time in Scandinavia.

Millwall verdict

He has experience in English football as well, having spent time with QPR's London rivals Millwall in the early part of his coaching career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cifuentes reflected on his time in South London and revealed his shock at the crowds that the Lions were able to pull in while a League One side under Kenny Jackett.

"You can imagine going from watching Ajax versus Feyenoord to watching Millwall versus Leyton Orient," he said.

"Millwall were in League One but they had 10,000 or more there. That was shocking to me."

"I just wanted to understand other ways of thinking and of playing football," the Spanish coach continued. "I don't pretend to be right all the time. Sometimes I like what I see so I can take this idea here or there and sometimes I just don't like it. In that sense, it was a fantastic opportunity."

He added: "I don't think you will find a manager in the world who would say no to having the opportunity one day to coach in England. It is special because of the fans, the community, the intensity of the game, the schedule, the amount of historical clubs."

Millwall spell can help him at QPR

It may have only been a short spell some time ago but Cifuentes' time with Millwall should help him at Loftus Road.

The 41-year-old will have a better understanding of English football as a result and that will come in useful as he looks to turn the tide in W12.

He's an exciting young manager but there is no doubt that this appointment is high risk, high reward.