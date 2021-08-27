New QPR arrival sends message after frustrating start to campaign

New QPR loanee Sam McCallum finally got to make his debut in a R’s shirt after illness delayed his start to the season.

The 20-year-old defender is eager to make up for lost time and get his 21/22 season underway after finally playing in front of supporters at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

After making his bow in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, McCallum told the official QPR website how pleased he was to make his debut in front of a home crowd: “I loved it and the fans are unreal. I can’t wait to see them again!”

But it’s been a frustrating start for the Norwich City loanee as illness meant he has been unable to play sooner. Reflecting on his time out of the side, McCallum said: “The illness was so frustrating. I said to the physios, ‘I’m not high maintenance, I promise’ but I haven’t stepped outside the physio room since I’ve been here!

“It was tough because I have never experienced missing football because of illness or anything like that so it was difficult.

“I wanted to hit the ground running when I arrived but hopefully now I can kick on and get some game time under my belt.”

The Verdict

The signing of Sam McCallum was astute as the young left-back offers a lot going forwards and defensively. He can play as a left-back in a back four, or as a left-wing-back as part of a back three. That flexibility will give Warburton plenty of options over the course of the season.

After a tough and slow start to life in west London for the 20-year old, McCallum will be hoping to get his season going as soon as possible.