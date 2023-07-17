Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes could only cost £30m this summer, according to the Daily Express.

The Foxes' star recorded 13 league goals last season, although his contributions weren't enough to save his current side from the drop.

He could still be playing in the Premier League next term though, with several sides being linked with a move for him.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham United have all been linked with the Englishman, who could thrive if given the opportunity to shine at the top level again.

Which two teams are currently leading the race for Harvey Barnes?

Newcastle are the team that have been the most heavily linked with the 25-year-old, even though they failed to strike an agreement with the Foxes for James Maddison earlier in the summer.

West Ham United have also been heavily linked with Barnes and are still believed to be firmly in the race despite the Magpies' pursuit.

It seems as though the Magpies may have to cash in on a player to be able to get this deal over the line - but that's a problem the Hammers may not have after selling Declan Rice in a deal believed to be in the region of £105m.

That should give them the license to bring in a replacement for Rice and strengthen other areas too, including their wing department.

How much will teams need to pay to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City?

Barnes still has two years left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and with this in mind, the Foxes have the license to demand a big fee for the Englishman.

Leicester's negotiating stance may be weakened slightly by their relegation because the player may be willing to push for an exit - but they still hold a decent amount of power at the negotiating table.

It was previously reported by the Daily Mail that Leicester were holding out for £40m, although The Times suggested that a deal in the region of £35m could potentially be agreed.

In good news for interested teams though, the Daily Express are now reporting that a £30m bid could be enough to see him exit the relegated side.

But it doesn't seem as though Newcastle or West Ham have been able to come to an agreement with Leicester at this stage, with the Magpies previously reported to be preparing a £25m bid.

Is £30m a fair price for Harvey Barnes?

Barnes has been a consistent threat in front of goal in the Premier League during the past few seasons and this is why Leicester can demand a sizeable amount for him.

He also has two years left on his contract which is a real boost and considering Maddison only had 12 months left on his deal at the time of his departure, they should be able to generate just as much for Barnes as they did for Maddison.

The latter reportedly generated Leicester around £40m, so Leicester shouldn't be looking to sell Barnes for much less than that and especially not for £10m less.

With the summer window still having well over a month to run, Leicester should demand around £35m-£40m at this stage and shouldn't be willing to budge on that unless an offer of at least £30m comes in.

From there, the two teams can negotiate an agreement, but £30m just isn't enough for Barnes.