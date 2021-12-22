New potential destination emerges as Aston Villa, Ipswich saga wears on

Swindon Town have shown interest in Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry amid his struggles for playtime at Ipswich Town, according to The Athletic.

Barry joined the Tractor Boys on loan in the summer as one of 19 new signings made by CEO Mark Ashton but has struggled for opportunities with the League One side – making just six appearances and playing less than 300 minutes of football.

Villa are understood to have the option to recall the 18-year-old and reports in October suggested they were considering triggering in with plans to send him out on loan to a League Two side.

The Athletic has now revealed that Swindon have shown some interest in Barry, with Ben Garner looking to lead the Robins back to the third tier this season.

Sending the teenager there would see him link up with fellow Villa loanee Kaine Kesler.

Following the appointment of Kieran McKenna – who made his name as a youth coach at both Tottenham and Manchester United – as the new Ipswich boss, Villa may want to hold off making a decision as Barry could force his way back into consideration at Portman Road.

The Verdict

Unless there is a dramatic change under McKenna, you’d imagine Villa will look to recall Barry in January because things just aren’t working out for him at Ipswich.

That is perhaps no surprise given his age and the number of attacking players that were added to the squad in the summer, with Ashton looking to give Paul Cook the tools he needed to get back to the Championship.

Swindon appear to be keen and that’s a move that could make a lot of sense as the drop down to League Two level would likely suit Barry.

Additionally, with Kesler thriving at the South West club this term, Villa will likely feel confident that The Energy Check County Ground is a good place to send him.