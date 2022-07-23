New Portsmouth signing makes transfer admission amid Championship links

Portsmouth announced the signing of striker Colby Bishop yesterday from Accrington Stanley as they look to push for promotion under Danny Cowley this season.

Pompey were in desperate need of a forward as they have gone most of preseason without a recognised number nine with Bishop the latest through the door after Joe Pigott joined on loan from Ipswich last week.

Before his move to the south coast however, Bishop looked set to join Championship side Blackpool after an 11th hour bid from the Tangerines, hijacking Portsmouth’s attempts to land the striker.

The former non-league striker had a medical planned at Portsmouth at the beginning of the week before Blackpool’s late attempts after they reportedly matched Pompey’s offer of £500,000.

That move fell through however, with Bishop arriving at Portsmouth slightly later than planned with the striker relieved to get the transfer over the line. Speaking to the media after his arrival, he said: “It has been crazy, I have never been through anything like this before in the past, it’s a new experience.

“I’d like to think I dealt with it properly. You have conversations with people and I feel I made the right decision in the end. I’m proud of how I dealt with it.

“When Championship clubs give you a phone call you’ve got to have that conversation.”

Bishop then went onto admit that Portsmouth was always his first choice, with Blackpool seemingly way down the pipeline: “I wasn’t that close to joining Blackpool, financially it was basically the same.

“I don’t know how other people feel, but if anyone was offered Championship football then they’re going to have that conversation.”

Bishop arrives at Fratton Park on a three-year-deal with an additional 12 months option, effectively securing his future at Fratton Park until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Verdict

There’s certainly going to be a considerable amount of relief around Portsmouth at the moment as they finally landed their man.

Bishop has a good, consistent track record of scoring goals at League One level and the fact he chose to join Portsmouth over Championship football tells you a lot about the pull of the south coast club.

It’s still an attractive club to join which will go a long way for Cowley as he looks to build a team capable of pushing for promotion this season.