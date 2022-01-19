New Portsmouth signing comments on move from Coventry City

Tyler Walker has admitted he wants to move on from his time at Coventry City.

Walker, 25, made his debut for Portsmouth yesterday evening following his move to the club from the Sky Blues.

The move had only been completed hours before kick-off as he was thrown straight into the Pompey starting side.

“I didn’t train and it’s been very quick,” said Walker, via The News.

“I’m just glad it’s done and I can move on now. It has been a whirlwind but that’s football and you have to get on with it,” said Walker.

“There’s no excuses not to put the performances in to get the wins.

“I’ve come straight into it and played 90.

“That was good for my legs – now hopefully I can keep it going. I’m not 100 per cent fit yet, but I feel like I’ll get there very quickly.”

Walker completed only his third full 90 minutes of the season following a difficult season with Coventry. He started four times for the side ninth in the Championship, making 18 substitute appearances in the league.

Portsmouth drew the game 0-0 with AFC Wimbledon, which closed the gap to the top six to five points.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently ninth in League One and in contention for a play-off place. Walker will be hoping his goals can turn the side’s fortunes around, as their defence has been rock solid all campaign.

Up next for Portsmouth is a trip to the Stadium of Light as they take on third place Sunderland on January 22.

The Verdict

It shows how much confidence Cowley has in Walker’s abilities that he was thrown straight into the side to face Wimbledon.

He didn’t train with the side, and expecting him to make an immediate difference would be too much.

But there is no greater signal of Cowley’s plans for how to use the player than throwing him into the side after only being with the club for a few hours. This will surely be the start of Walker receiving far more game time than he was at Coventry.