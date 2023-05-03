Plymouth Argyle will want to tie Birmingham City, Swansea City, and Reading target Callum Burton down to a new contract rather than sell him, EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has claimed.

Palmer has suggested that Burton will begin the 2023/24 Championship season as the Pilgrims' number one amid uncertainty surrounding Michael Cooper's return to fitness.

Cooper suffered a serious knee injury in February, which at the time was expected to keep him out for six to nine months.

Birmingham City, Swansea City, and Reading eye Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Callum Burton

Burton stepped up in the absence of Argyle's first choice shot-stopper and has impressed - keeping eight clean sheets and conceding 16 goals in 17 appearances as he's helped his side win promotion to the Championship and close in on the League One title.

His performances have turned heads in the second tier with Birmingham, Swansea, and Reading all linked while SPFL side Hearts are also thought to be keen.

The report from The Sun indicated that Burton, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at Home Park, could cost in the region of £500,000.

Carlton Palmer backs Plymouth Argyle top keep hold of Callum Burton

But with Cooper's uncertain return date meaning Plymouth's current gloveman could start next term as their number one, Palmer has told Football League World that the Devon club won't want to let him go.

He explained: "Callum Burton took over from Michael Cooper about three months ago when he got injured against Sheffield Wednesday.

"Since he's come in, Burton has kept eight clean sheets in 17 starts and this shows the importance of clubs having two good goalkeepers.

"He's got a year to go on his contract. I'm sure Plymouth will be keen to tie him down and convince him he'll get his opportunity. They won't want to sell a goalkeeper that is very capable after their promotion but from Burton's point of view, he won't want to spend next season on the bench.

"I'm assuming he'll be in possession of the shirt. Having helped them win promotion, so as long as the club can convince him then I'm sure he'll sign a new deal and start the season at Plymouth."