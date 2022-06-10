New party interested in Derby County takeover named

Former Wolves chairman Steve Morgan is interested in becoming the next Derby County owner and could make a move with Chris Kirchner’s deal in doubt, according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Amid ongoing delays and concerns that Kirchner’s takeover was set to fall through, the Championship club’s administrators announced yesterday that the American businessman has until 5pm to give satisfactory evidence that he is in the position to complete.

Nixon has reported that his money has been delayed due to ongoing anti-laundering checks and should he miss tomorrow’s deadline, other parties will be able to join a ‘first come first served’ race to supply the £21.4 million needed to purchase the club.

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has long been linked with the Rams and reportedly remains interested but Morgan has been named as a new contender.

It is said that with the figures needed to get the deal done now clear, the former Wolves chairman could make his move.

A lifelong supporter of Liverpool, the English businessman attempted to buy the Anfield club unsuccessfully on a number of occasions before purchasing Wolves in 2007.

It was an up and down tenure, that included multiple promotions and relegations, which ended when he sold the club to Chinese company Fosun International in 2016.

The Verdict

It’s heartbreaking for Derby fans that Kirchner’s deal is now in jeopardy as it has seemed close to completion for a while.

The new interest of Morgan and continued interest of Ashley is good news, however, as it shows that there is someone ready to try and push through a takeover deal ahead of next season.

Plenty of deadlines have been given and then missed without event but you feel the one at 5pm today could be pivotal.

Hopefully, Kirchner can prove what is necessary to the administrators before that to stop this saga dragging on further.