New Nottingham Forest recruit explains role former players had in transfer

Luke Freeman has revealed that conversations with Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson helped convince him to move to Nottingham Forest.

The creative midfielder was announced as the Reds latest new addition on Friday after signing on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Freeman explained the role two former Forest players who are at Bramall Lane had in helping him make the switch.

“I spoke to a few of the lads about coming to Forest and they gave me a good feeling about coming here. Ben and Jack spoke very highly of what the club was like.

“I want to win promotion with Forest. The squad is good enough. Hopefully, I can add something and help the club to get over the line.”

The left-footer is the latest new addition to Sabri Lamouchi’s squad as the boss looks to build a group capable of winning promotion after the disappointment of the previous campaign when Forest missed out on the play-offs on a dramatic final day.

They begin their Championship campaign against Freeman’s former club QPR on September 12.

The verdict

This is a fantastic signing from Forest and fans should be pleased with Robinson and Osborn for the little role they played.

Of course, it’s only a minor detail in the transfer but it shows that the club left a positive impact on the duo even after they left.

Now, it’s down to Freeman to make his mark on the team and if he can reach the levels he showed with the R’s then he will be a key man for Forest this season.

