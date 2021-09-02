New Nottingham Forest man sends message after transfer confirmed

Rodrigo Ely has revealed his delight after he was announced as a new Nottingham Forest player.

Excited to start this new challenge in a club with such a great history and passionate supporters @NFFC 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗦 🌳🔴 pic.twitter.com/9qq3zRiW6w — Rodrigo Ely (@RodriElyOficial) September 2, 2021

The centre-back has agreed a deal at the City Ground until the end of the season after he was released by Alaves this summer, with the move confirmed today.

As a free agent, there was no rush for the Reds to get this deal sorted before Tuesday’s deadline, but Ely has now signed, and he will be available for Chris Hughton’s side moving forward.

And, taking to Twitter, Ely sent a message to his new fans, as he prepares for his first spell in English football.

“Excited to start this new challenge in a club with such a great history and passionate supporters.”

The 27-year-old has featured for AC Milan earlier in his career before moving to Spain, and he would go on to make 79 appearances in La Liga over the past five years, with injuries halting his progress in certain season, including the previous campaign.

Forest are back in action against Cardiff after the international break.

The verdict

This is an interesting signing but it’s one that should excite the Forest fans because Ely has played at a high level over the years and will provide good competition in defence.

Of course, he has a real battle to get ahead of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in particular but it’s a long season and he may have an important role to play.

He’s clearly ready for this fresh start and it’s now down to the player to impress Hughton as he tries to force his way into the XI.

