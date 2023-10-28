Highlights Ryan Fraser's recent comments indicate that he is open to a permanent move to Southampton, which could be an opportunity for the club.

Southampton may not have to negotiate extensively with Fraser, as he seems eager to make the move and his contract with Newcastle will be expiring.

Acquiring Fraser could benefit Southampton in both the short and long term, as he has extensive Premier League experience and still has the potential to make a meaningful impact for several years.

Often when it comes to loan signings, even the ones that prove to be a success on the pitch for clubs, can be frustrating deals in some respects.

With those deals only temporary, it can of course be hugely disappointing for clubs to see such an influential player depart to return to their parent side, after just a single campaign.

That will regularly see clubs linked with reunions with those loan players that will for a period, get the hopes up of certain fans, even if on a number of occasions, they will ultimately come to nothing.

However, in the case of Southampton, it seems as though they may soon be about to be given at least an opportunity to turn one of their loan deals into a longer term agreement, judging by recent comments from Ryan Fraser.

What has Ryan Fraser said about a permanent move to Southampton?

Back in the summer transfer window, Fraser joined Southampton on a season-long loan move from Newcastle United.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Since completing that deal, the winger has become a regular in Russell Martin's side, making nine appearances, and netting his first goal for the club with a stoppage time winner against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after that victory over the Tigers, Fraser then admitted that he is loving life with the Saints, and along with winning promotion from the Championship, is aiming to secure an extended stay with the south coast club come the end of this season.

Given the circumstances, those comments from the Scotland international should certainly be welcome news to those of a Southampton persuasion.

Why should Southampton be pleased by Fraser's latest transfer admission?

Given the fact that the winger looks so keen to make a permanent move to St Mary's, this does feel like something of an opportunity for Southampton.

With Fraser set to depart in the summer, they will need someone to fill that void out wide, unless they are able to extend his deal with the club.

The fact Fraser himself is open to a permanent move to Southampton suggests they could be able to make that deal happen, without needing too much negotiation with the player himself.

It is also worth noting that Fraser will be into the final year of his contract with parent club Newcastle next summer, which could make it the Magpies' last chance to cash in on him.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That may be something Eddie Howe's side are willing to do, given the winger managed just eight league appearances for the Magpies last season, before being told to train with the Under 21s, meaning they will likely feel they would be better off taking the money for him while they can.

Consequently, that could further open the door for Southampton to pounce for Fraser, and in doing so, secure themselves the long term services of a player with well over 150 Premier League appearances in his career to date, the sort of experience that would surely be useful to the Saints whether they are playing in the first or second-tier of English football next season.

Meanwhile, it is also worth noting that at 29-years-old, Fraser is also a player who has the potential to make a useful impact for Southampton for several years to come yet, which could also further increase his importance to the club, should they be able to secure an extended deal for him.

So with all that in mind, it certainly seems as though Fraser's latest comments about keen to make a permanent move to Southampton next summer, ought to be welcome news for those at St Mary's, and potential Newcastle United as well.