Charlton Athletic has been up for sale all season but have seen two potential takeovers collapse in the past four months, with fresh names emerging in a bid to buy the club.

That's according to Matt Slater of The Athletic, speaking via David Ornstein's column.

Charlton ended the season with a draw to Cheltenham following a late goal from Alfie May, leaving Dean Holden's side in 10th in the league table to end the campaign.

Things on the field have been coming together nicely, and in early March, Holden penned down a deal at The Valley that will keep him charge until 2026.

The Addicks finished on 62 points, but will be hoping that they can mount a promotion push next season, with a strong summer window in the offing.

What is the latest news on the Charlton Athletic takeover front?

Matt Slater of The Athletic is reporting that An Anglo-American group led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven thought they had a deal with current owner Thomas Sandgaard in December. However, they were knocked back by Sangaard when he changed his mind.

Slater does ot believe that an agreement is now likely, he wrote: "Methven and his US backers have come back with an improved offer, but the fact they are also threatening to sue Sandgaard does not bode well for their prospects."

Another prospective buyer does not have the required funds, Slater added: "The same can be said for the group fronted by Marc Spiegel, the co-founder of an American waste disposal and recycling firm, as it has struggled to find the funding required to complete the deal it struck with Sandgaard."

However, new developments have emerged with other interested parties now joining the discussions, including "two with considerable experience in club ownership".

Slater explained that one is Robert Platek, a partner at American IT billionaire Michael Dell’s investment firm MSD Capital, Slater continued: "[Platek] is looking at Charlton as he is interested in adding an English club to his personal stable of European teams. He already owns Serie A's Spezia and Portuguese top-flight side Casa Pia, as well as Danish second-tier team Sonderjyske."

Another interested partyn comes in the form of Armenian businessman Roman Gevorkyan, Slater added: "Gevorkyan is strongly considering a bid to make Charlton the flagship of his Noah Football Group fleet, which is comprised of Armenian Premier League side FC Noah and stakes in Hungarian top-flight team Debreceni VSC, French second-tier outfit Paris FC and Siena in Italy’s Serie C."

What could the future look like for Charlton amid a potential takeover?

They are a club with decent resources, ambition, and history. Charlton should be looking up the table and not down it, especially if a big-hitter such as Sheffield Wednesday are promoted via the play-offs, too.

The sides coming down don't look as strong, and League One doesn't look like it will be quite as competitive next season, leaving the door wide open for a number of teams.

However, Charlton need their off the pitch matters to be resolved, and fast, to give them the best chance over the summer. They have an opportunity to really kick on, but that can't happen until a buyer is found, whoever that may be.