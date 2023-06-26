This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Following Darren Moore's shock departure last week, Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for a new man in the dugout.

One name to emerge as a potential candidate in recent days has been Giuseppe Iachini.

Iachini was revealed to be keen on the job by journalist Alan Nixon via Twitter, with Nixon, days prior, having also eported that the Italian was keen to move to England.

Would Giusseppe Iachini be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

With the 59-year-old keen, we asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether Wednesday should consider him for their vacant role.

Ben Wignall

Having never managed outside of Italy before, Iachini at the age of 59 would be a massive risk for the Owls.

The Championship is a division that as a head coach or manager, you ideally need at least some experience of playing or managing in English football for, and Iachini does not possess that.

If this was a younger, up and coming Italian coach in the mix, then it would perhaps be more desirable, but Iachini's résumé doesn't exactly scream of someone who would be around for the long haul.

For me, this is an appointment that has to be avoided at all costs.

Brett Worthington

This would be a risky appointment.

There have been several names linked with the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy, but this might be the biggest risk out of them all.

There is no arguing that the Italian has a pedigree when it comes to football management, with him having held 16 different managerial roles.

However, that should be a concern given how many jobs he has had, and they have all been in his home country.

This shouldn’t necessarily rule him out, but the 59-year-old has no experience in English football, and the Sheffield Wednesday job is a big role. So, the Owls should be considering alternative options.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

With Darren Moore leaving at short notice, and rumours about a tight budget being available to work with at Hillsborough, this may be an appointment best avoided.

Don't get me wrong, Iachini has a fantastic pedigree, but I think there are two things that go against him.

Firstly, he seems to not stay at a club for very long, and arguably, as they look to re-consolidate back in the Championship, Wednesday could do with a bit of stability.

Furthermore, in their current situation, I can't help but think Wednesday would be better suited to a boss with previous experience in the EFL, and Iachini does not have that.

Relegation next season must be avoided at all costs after two hard years battling to get out of League One and I think the club need to keep that in mind when making their next appointment.