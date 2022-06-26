New name linked to latest Derby County takeover

A new name has emerged in the possible Derby County takeover with David Clowes seeking ‘cash buyers’ according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Alan Nixon of the Sun has reported that David Clowes is looking to add ‘cash backers’ to his bid to buy Derby County with American Businessman Richard Reilly being coined as potential option.

Reilly is currently on the board at QPR has been at the West London club since February and acquired a minor interest in ownership of the club, though he would have to “dispose of his investments” in order to take a seat on the Derby board.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, he is the founder and CEO of RBI Solar, a big player in the renewable energy field. He also has a history in the financial sector.

It is his sporting interests that might be of interest to both David Clowes and supporters of the club. He is a partner in MLS side FC Cincinnati and Major League Baseball team the Cincinnati Reds, meaning his sporting background could be a huge boost to the smooth running of the club should Clowes’ takeover prove successful.

Clowes confirmed his bid for the club on Friday, with preferred bidder status being granted on Sunday by Quantuma, the Derby administrators saying: “The joint administrators are delighted to confirm that they have formally accepted Clowes’ offer to acquire Derby County Football Club (“The Club”) out of administration.

“Clowes has been granted preferred bidder status with immediate effect.”

The Verdict

Firstly, the news of a preferred bidder is a huge boost to Derby and their supporters. With Wayne Rooney leaving and the club virtually starting from scratch when it comes to building a new team, a takeover needs to be ratified quickly.

Whether David Clowes has the finances and experience to run the club is another story, but should he bring someone in who has both wealth and experience in sports, that will be a huge boost to the success of the football club in the long-term.

Derby need a stable period and putting the right people in place at boardroom level, something that Mel Morris did not do, will go a long way to sustaining the football for years to come.