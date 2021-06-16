New name emerges as West Brom continue to hunt managerial appointment

Javier Pereira is the latest name to be linked with the West Bromwich Albion job, as the Baggies continue to search for their successor to Sam Allardyce.

The men from The Hawthorns would surely have liked to have got a new manager in place with the transfer window now open but, of course, we’ve seen names come and go and no firm appointment made.

The likes of Chris Wilder and David Wagner were heavily linked but we’re still no nearer knowing who’s going to be at the reins next season, which is an obvious issue for the club.

As per Teamtalk, then, Pereira is the latest manager to be linked with the Hawthorns job with him currently based out in China where he is in charge of Chinese Super League side Henan Jianye.

Football League World revealed on Tuesday that the 55-year-old is also of interest to Fulham for if Scott Parker leaves and so we could see him in this country somewhere before too long.

The Verdict

Pereira has experience of working in this country with him spending time alongside Slavisa Jokanovic when the Serbian was in charge of Fulham himself.

He could well return to these shores this summer, then, but it just remains to be seen where he is going to end up.

One thing is for sure, though, and that’s that West Brom need to sort a new boss out in short order now, given the transfer window is open and the squad needs to start being shaped for next season.

