New Middlesbrough recruit makes promotion comment ahead of the new Championship season

Addressing a priority area going into the summer, Middlesbrough have brought in Zack Steffen from Manchester City, with the 27-year-old joining on loan from the Premier League champions.

Even before the departures of Dejan Stojanovic and Joe Lumley, it did appear that Chris Wilder was looking to improve his goalkeeping department in Teesside.

Steffen, who has been handed the number one jersey at the Riverside Stadium, is not the only goalkeeping recruit at Middlesbrough this summer, with Liam Roberts also touching down in the north-east.

Speaking to the Gazette Live following his move to Middlesbrough, Steffen firmly believes in the promotion project currently being worked on at the club: “Absolutely. If you’re not going for that then what are you doing? I’m looking forward to it.”

25 questions about Middlesbrough’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who were Middlesbrough's opponents in their Football League Cup win in 2003-04? Manchester United Arsenal Bolton Wanderers Liverpool

The verdict

It is a big year coming up for Wilder and his Middlesbrough team, with the Teessiders showing some positive signs last time out, however, it is now about ensuring that they build from that.

Possessing quality all across the pitch, a mixture of leaders and youthful talent, and a relentless squad who are all united by the climate aim of striving for promotion, it could be an exciting year for all to do with Middlesbrough.

Steffen is an excellent addition, and whilst eyes will be firmly fixed on achieving promotion, he will also be keen to emerge as USA’s number one ahead of the World Cup in the winter.

Assembling a squad that is capable of challenging for the top two, it is an important year for Wilder and Co.