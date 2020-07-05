New managerial candidate emerges on Bristol City’s radar as search for Johnson’s successor continues

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has emerged as a potential successor to Lee Johnson at Bristol City according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Johnson was relieved of his duties at Ashton Gate on Saturday evening, after a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, which put a sizeable dent in their hopes of finishing inside the top-six this term.

The Robins are now sat 12th in the Championship table, and are nine points adrift of the play-off places heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

Lowe has been hugely impressive since taking charge of Plymouth Argyle, and guided them to promotion into League One after the majority of clubs in the fourth tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis due to off-the-field events.

He has previously been in charge of Bury, before their own problems arose, which resulted in him earning a move to Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2019.

Bristol City will be hoping they can appoint a permanent manager at the earliest of opportunities, with their next match due to take place on Wednesday against relegation-threatened Hull City.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure he’s quite ready for the Championship.

I’m not doubting Lowe’s capabilities as a manager, but I think it would be too soon of a move for him. He’s starting to build a positive project at Plymouth Argyle, and I think he should stick with them for one more season at least.

Bristol City need a manager that can take them to the next level and achieve promotion into the Premier League, and I would be targeting someone like Chris Hughton instead.

There are better options out there for the Robins.