New managerial candidate emerges as frontrunner for Wigan Athletic vacancy

Former Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has emerged as the frontrunner to take charge of Wigan Athletic according to Wigan Today.

Jones has been without a job since he left his role in charge of Luton Town, who were struggling to stay afloat in the Championship at the time.

He is a manager that the club’s supporters will hold in high regard after his performances as a player for Wigan, whilst also working alongside Roberto Martinez as his assistant during a number of impressive years.

The report also claims that Jones is keen on a return to the DW Stadium, as they look to put plans in place ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Latics were relegated from the Championship after they lost their appeal against a points deduction, which placed them into the relegation zone at the end of this year’s campaign.

Paul Cook resigned as manager of Wigan, which means that the club will now be searching for a new boss ahead of life back in League One.

In a previous interview ahead of his return to the DW Stadium as West Brom’s assistant manager, Jones admitted that Wigan was his club, which will certainly go down well with the club’s supporters.

“I love Wigan, Wigan’s my club, that’ll never change. And I still feel I’ve got unfinished business at Wigan.”

The Verdict:

This could be a smart move by Wigan.

They’re obviously still struggling from their surprise relegation into the third tier of English football, but I think appointing Jones would be the right decision.

They need a manager that breaths the club, and Jones certainly fits that description having played and worked as a coach with the club in the past.

I’m not surprised to see he is the frontrunner for the managerial vacancy at the DW Stadium.