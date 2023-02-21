New manager search should not prevent QPR from continuing Arsenal player pursuit: Opinion

Following the club’s decision to dismiss Neil Critchley, after a 10-game winless run in the Championship, the QPR hierarchy are currently searching for the 44-year-old’s successor.

Reports suggest that Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth is edging closer to being appointed by the second tier outfit, whilst Charlton Athletic’s Dean Holden has also been in the running.

Possessing a squad that have certainly underperformed under the stewardship of the former Blackpool boss, pressure is on the QPR board to get this next appointment right.

Whoever is given the job at Loftus Road will be tasked with immediately steering the ship in West London and ensure that the club do not get dragged into a relegation battle, all whilst setting the side up for a much brighter 2023/24 campaign.

Despite being manager-less at the moment, it would be no surprise if the QPR hierarchy have started to think about the summer from a recruitment perspective.

Regardless of who is appointed at Loftus Road, one player that they should continue to monitor and look to strike an agreement with when summer comes around is Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith.

As per a report from Football Insider midway during the January transfer window, QPR, as well as Stoke City and Swansea City were keeping an eye on the technically-gifted midfielder.

The report also revealed that his parent club were open to loan and permanent offers for the 22-year-old, whilst there was also interest coming from Europe.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Eventually remaining with the Premier League leaders, he has not featured in a matchday squad for the Gunners at first-team level since the window slammed shit a few weeks ago.

A player with excellent levels of vision, intelligence and passing ability, he could thrive at Championship level whilst he has so much potential.

Of course, he has not gained too much recent game time, however, being in close proximity to the first-team at the Emirates will only have continued his development.

QPR is a destination where talented young players have been afforded opportunities to impress and that has been desired by the club’s hierarchy.

A deep-lying midfielder who is tenacious out of possession and quality on the ball, you would think that opportunities would be afforded to him at Loftus Road.

Smith would represent an excellent investment at QPR as he would arrive with a high potential resale value.

If Ainsworth was to be appointed, then naturally, some fans will have questions about the style of football and whether or not a player like Smith would thrive, however, operating on a very small budget at Wycombe, he was able to succeed by recruiting real athletes to combat the clear monetary disadvantage the Buckinghamshire club had.

This is not to say that QPR possess a big Championship budget but they will have a financial advantage and a bigger pull at least over some teams in the division, opening up the possibility to bring in more in-demand technicians like Smith.

It is also somewhat of a false narrative that Wycombe solely played a direct style of football, with the additions of the likes of Lewis Wing, Josh Scowen and Garath McCleary, allowing his side to play through the thirds a lot more.