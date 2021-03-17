New manager candidate’s stance hinted amid Charlton, Portsmouth tug of war

Danny Cowley is reportedly potentially interested in taking charge at Charlton Athletic meaning Portsmouth may have to move fast if they want to make him their new manager.

Two of League One’s biggest clubs are both searching for new managers, with Kenny Jackett sacked after the EFL Trophy defeat on the weekend and Lee Bowyer leaving the Addicks to take charge at Birmingham City.

Cowley has been out of a job since leaving Huddersfield Town late in the 2019/20 campaign and reports yesterday indicated that he was on the radar of both Charlton and Pompey.

It seems as if the former could have the advantage as, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon, Cowley is potentially interested in the Charlton job.

Moon added that the 42-year-old remains in the frame to become Jackett’s permanent replacement at Pompey but that the South Coast club may have to move quickly.

Both clubs harbour hopes of finishing in the League One play-offs this term with the Addicks three points above Pompey in sixth, though the latter do have two games in hand over the south London club.

The Verdict

It seems as though the Charlton job is one that Cowley is potentially interested in and you can see why.

There have been issues at the club in recent years but with owner Thomas Sangaard now there, the off-pitch issues seem to be solved and he’s shown he’s willing to spend to improve the squad.

The Pompey job is by no means an unappealing one either, so if they offer the right sort of deal they may be able to tempt Cowley to the South Coast.