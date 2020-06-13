New Lyle Taylor update emerges following ‘talks’ with Charlton Athletic boss

Lyle Taylor will now play in Charlton Athletic’s final nine games of the Championship season, reports Mail Online.

The 30-year-old had originally pulled himself from the remainder of Charlton’s season in fear of injuring himself ahead of the summer transfer window.

Taylor is set to leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of the season, and several clubs are already looking at signing him – including Brentford, Rangers, and Galatasaray.

Many Charlton fans were angered when Taylor announced that he wouldn’t be playing in the final games of the season – a move which two fellow first-team players followed – but after holding talks with Charlton manager Lee Bowyer, Taylor will now help Charlton battle against relegation.

The Addicks are facing an immediate return to League One. They’ve had a pretty dismal first season back in the Championship – marred by injury and off-field calamities – and they resume their season against fellow strugglers Hull City next weekend.

Taylor has missed large parts of the season for Charlton. He scored 22 goals in 44 games in League One last season, and has 11 in 22 Championship games this time round.

He missed out on a move to Brentford in January as he returned to action for Charlton, and it’s largely expected that a Championship club will snap him up next season.

The verdict

Taylor’s U-turn is just another twist in Charlton’s tale. It’s been a chaotic season for them from every angle, but in the position their in, fans should welcome back Taylor.

He’s a proven goalscorer and a fine one at that, and Bowyer will need every bit of help he can get as he looks to drag Charlton out of the bottom-three.