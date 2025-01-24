Aston Villa have revealed their intentions involving Louie Barry this January.

It has been well-documented that Aston Villa star, Louie Barry, is attracting interest from the Championship this January, following his impressive spell at Stockport County, and it looks as though he could be set for a loan move before Deadline Day.

The latest update from Villa boss, Unai Emery, as reported by journalist, Jacob Tanswell, suggests good news for all involved, as Aston Villa are aiming to tie him down to a new deal before continuing to focus on his development via a loan move.

Emery said: "We have one plan with him and that is to extend his contract and continue his process as a player."

"How we are working with him now and last year is the right way for him."

The Villa boss suggests that Barry's loan spells at Stockport County were best for his development, so they will continue with that model. It is highly likely that he will end up on loan in the Championship for the remainder of the season, given the clubs that are interested, but only time will tell his destination.

Louie Barry's time at Stockport County massively increased his stock

The 21-year-old has had a number of loan spells over the last few seasons, but his success at Stockport County tops any other loan spell by far.

Last season, Barry sadly missed six months of action due to injury, but still managed to make 20 League Two appearances, contributing to 13 goals, which ultimately helped Stockport earn automatic promotion to League One.

He was loved so much at Stockport, that they brought him back on a second loan deal from Aston Villa in the summer, and this is when Barry took things to a new level.

In the first half of this season, the 21-year-old scored a whopping 15 goals in 23 League One games before he was recalled by Aston Villa this January.

Louie Barry's total Stockport County stats (transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 46 25 7

Barry has been a wanted man all month, with a number of clubs registering an interest, but it is still unknown which club he will spend the second half of the season with.

Emery's suggestion that Aston Villa are looking to continue Barry's development through another loan move will excite a whole host of clubs looking to sign the youngster this month.

Sunderland recently missed out on signing Ben Brereton Diaz, who joined Sheffield United instead, but they are among the clubs interested in signing Barry. Signing a player of his quality who plays in the same sort of position as the Chilean will give the Black Cats a huge boost for their play-off race.

QPR are just outside the play-offs currently, but have also been named as one of the Championship clubs aiming to sign the 21-year-old. Cifuentes is doing a wonderful job at Loftus Road currently, and it seems that the club are on the right track, so Villa may consider QPR to be the best place for Barry's development.

As for Millwall, they are struggling in the bottom half of the table, but have still reportedly been interested in Barry. There is no guarantee that Barry will be sent to one of the top clubs in the division, as Aston Villa may wish to ease him into that level first.

There is roughly one week until transfer deadline day, so only time will tell where Barry will end up for the second half of the season, but it looks as though Villa will tie him down to a new contract and send him out on loan again imminently.