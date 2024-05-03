Highlights Leicester City's interest in Callum O'Hare could mean Dewsbury-Hall's exit due to financial constraints.

West Ham United and Aston Villa also keen on O'Hare, but Leicester's offer of more game time could sway him.

O'Hare has impressive stats, making him a potential replacement for Dewsbury-Hall at Leicester on a free transfer.

Recent rumours linking Callum O'Hare with Leicester City could interest the Coventry City midfielder amid West Ham United interest.

Football Insider have reported that Leicester are interested in signing the 26-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

O'Hare has starred for the Sky Blues so far this season, helping them challenge for the top six and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The creative midfielder reportedly told the club that he will be leaving on a free transfer in the summer, rejecting any attempt to get him to sign an extension with Coventry.

This is a huge loss for the Sky Blues, who stuck by the midfielder throughout his injury troubles over the past two seasons.

Leicester being linked with him could signal that Dewsbury-Hall could exit the club due to financial constraints.

The club could still be hit with a points deduction or a fine next season due to breaking financial fair play rules, and could be forced to sell Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer to avoid such sanctions.

However, they will have to be wary that the Foxes are not the only club linked with a move for the Coventry star.

Related Leeds United could be thanking Leicester City for promotion come the end of May: View The Foxes secured the Championship title with their victory over Preston North End on Monday evening

Callum O'Hare Was linked with West Ham United and Aston Villa

Leicester aren't the only team interested in O'Hare's signature this summer.

Premier League side West Ham United are the latest team to be interested in the midfielder, with Aston Villa also hopeful of adding him to their squad.

Football Insider report that both Premier League sides want to challenge the Foxes in signing the midfielder.

With their multi-year stays in the division and lack of sanctions placed on them, it is likely the two sides will be able to offer O'Hare more attractive deals, financially, than the newly-promtoted club from the Championship.

However, the allure of first team football could be the difference maker, and attract O'Hare to the King Power Stadium on a free transfer.

There is a lot more competition in the Villa and Hammers' midfield, giving him fewer opportunities to showcase his skills than if he joined Leicester instead.

This would be even more true if Leicester do indeed have to sell Dewsbury-Hall in the summer.

O'Hare would be a fine replacement for Dewsbury-Hall

If the Foxes do need to sell Dewsbury-Hall to balance the books, O'Hare could be the ideal replacement for him in midfield.

He will help fill the creative void in the middle of the park left by Dewsbury-Hall, and the bargain price of a free transfer would go a long way to help ease their financial worries.

Replacing the goals and assists the midfielder has given Leicester so far this season seems unlikely, put O'Hare has been one of the standout players in the league this Championship campaign.

Despite missing the first two months of the campaign, he has contributed six goals and three assists in just 17 starts in the league.

He is clearly a top player just by looking at his stats on Fotmob. He is in the top 5% of players for successful passes completed per 90 minutes, as well as with his long ball accuracy.

O'Hare creates nearly two chances per 90 minutes,and has more touches of the ball than 92% of midfielders in the division. This gives him similar statistics to Dewsbury-Hall, and the pair also share a similar goals-to-game and expected goals per game ratio too.

Callum O'Hare's stats for Coventry City this season Goals 6 Expected Goals 3.95 Successful passes per 90 minutes 40.80 Long ball accuracy 73.9% Passing accuracy 85.9% Chances created 35 Touches 1273

If he does sign for Leicester for more game time over Villa and West Ham, there is no reason why O'Hare can't be a good replacemrnt for Dewsbury Hall in the summer.

The allure of more game time will hopefully encourage him to join the Foxes, although West Ham and Villa won't be thrilled at the prospect of missing out on the Coventry star.