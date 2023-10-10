Highlights QPR's current manager, Gareth Ainsworth, has been unable to stop the team's decline, with only five wins in the 25 matches he has managed.

QPR is currently in the relegation zone and in desperate need of a change of direction to avoid dropping to the third tier for the first time since 2004.

John Eustace, who recently left Birmingham City, is considered a top candidate to replace Ainsworth, given his success with the club and their current position in the top six.

The managerial merry-go-round is well and truly in session with a shock departure at St. Andrew's potentially spelling a change at Queens Park Rangers.

QPR have continued to drop down the division in the past 18 months with current boss Gareth Ainsworth unable to stop their decline.

The West London outfit find themselves in the relegation zone with the former Wycombe Wanderers manager winning just five of the 25 matches he has taken charge of since his appointment back in February.

Wins against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough have been the shining lights of the campaign so far with QPR in desperate need of a change of direction and sense of belief if they are to avoid dropping to the third tier for the first time since 2004.

The recent departure of John Eustace from Birmingham City, however, has sparked debate on where he will end up next after a rumoured move to Rangers.

Would John Eustace be a good fit for Queens Park Rangers?

Eustace's departure comes as a shock to many outside the Birmingham City sphere with Blues enjoying their best spell in years under the former Watford man with the club sitting in the top six.

As a result, it is unlikely the 43-year-old will be out of a job for long with QPR fan pundit Louis Moir an admirer of their former assistant manager.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "With Ainsworth, I can’t believe he hasn’t gone yet but for me John Eustace is up there as a top candidate to replace. I think just look at what he’s done, went into Birmingham, they were not very good at all and has got them playing some decent stuff this season, and they currently sit in the play-off places.

“He’s obviously a good manager and I think when we had him as a no. 2 under Warburton, I think the players sort of liked him and there’s still a lot of players here that were in that squad, so I think it could fit, but would he come back after he was Warburton’s no. 2, and then we got rid of Warburton, would he want to come back to the club who sort of said no to him back then? I’m not too sure.

“He’s not at the top of my list, but he would be an absolutely brilliant replacement and I think he’ll be in a new job very soon, he won’t have to wait long, but we just need to get Ainsworth out.

“I'd be delighted if we could get John Eustace - can I see it happening? Probably not.”

What was John Eustace's record at Birmingham City?

After leaving his post as part of the QPR coaching staff at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Eustace was swiftly brought in as Birmingham head coach for the following season.

Despite being favourites for the drop, the Solihull-born boss safely navigated Blues away from the drop, finishing in 17th place, nine points clear of the drop with 14 wins enough to retain their Championship status.

New ownership and a new chapter for the Second City outfit, however, brought a new lease of life to the club this summer, with the club sitting in sixth place going into the October international break.

A strong start to the campaign, his departure remains a peculiar one as Birmingham set their stall for the short-term future with their next appointment yet to be confirmed.