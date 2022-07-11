New job for Rooney, Cardiff pursuit, big price placed on key player: The latest Derby County news headlines you might have missed

Derby County‘s 2022/23 pre-season preparations are well underway.

The club have already confirmed six permanent signings this summer, and recently played their first pre-season match against Bradford City.

With now less than three weeks until the League One campaign kicks off, things are only set to ramp up further in the coming weeks.

With that being said, here are all the latest Derby County headlines in one place.

Rooney set for new job

After leaving Derby County recently, it appears it has not taken long for former boss Wayne Rooney to find himself a new job.

That’s according to Alan Nixon, who claims the former England and Manchester United man has accepted the manager’s job at MLS side DC United.

Rooney made 52 appearances for DC United in the latter stages of his career before he moved to Derby.

As per Nixon, the 36-year-old will join the outfit on a short-term basis.

Cardiff City pursuit

Another headline that has emerged of late that you may have missed is that Derby County are still engaging in talks with Cardiff City regarding James Collins.

That’s according to DerbyshireLive, who report that the Rams are still pursuing the Bluebirds’ forward.

The 31-year-old has one year remaining on his contract in the Welsh capital.

He scored three goals in 26 Championship appearances last term.

Hefty price tag slapped on player

Last but not least, another headline that emerged over the weekend is that the club have reportedly slapped a hefty price tag on a key player.

That player is Jason Knight, whom the club want a big fee for should they let him go this summer, as per The Sun.

The Rams are said to be ‘fuming’ at suggestions he could go on the cheap this summer due to his contract situation.

German side Werder Bremen are reported to be interested in the 21-year-old’s services.