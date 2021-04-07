New Ipswich Town figure outlines ambitions after significant club update

Brett Johnson, who is part of the group of US investors that have bought Ipswich Town, has outlined his long-term ambitions as he first targets a return to the Championship as soon as possible.

It was confirmed this morning that Marcus Evans had sold the Tractor Boys to the group, with the outgoing owner revealing that the group had ‘deep pockets’ in part of his parting statement.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Johnson explained how he wants to improve the Ipswich brand in the years to come, but he made it clear that the only target for now will be backing Paul Cook to help him win promotion.

“The first priority is promotion to the Championship and the management team will be given additional funds to strengthen the playing squad.

“The Three Lions have considerable experience in commerce and marketing, and in the medium-term plan to increase revenue at the Club, but the short-term priority has to be the playing side, and we are committed to improving that, all the way from the Academy to the first-team.”

Cook’s side could go up this season, as they are just three points away from the play-off places with eight games to play.

The verdict

This was very exciting news for the Ipswich fans, and they will be very optimistic about what the future holds under the new owners.

Of course, talk is cheap and they will be judged on their actions in the years to come, but they are certainly making the right noises after taking over by stating that they will prioritise the first-team.

They will hope that Cook can secure a top six finish this season, however, realistically, a promotion push next season will be the aim.

