Barnsley

‘New ideas badly needed’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans aim frustrations at key figure after defeat v Barnsley

Published

5 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers dropped vital points in the race to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship, as they were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley on Wednesday evening. 

Rovers fell behind on the night after 72 minutes when Carlton Morris opened the scoring for Valerien Ismael’s side. The Lancashire-based side were unable to find a way back into the game, and the Tykes put the game beyond any doubt, as Alex Mowatt made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Adam Armstrong pulled a goal back for Tony Mowbray’s men, but it only proved to be a consolation in this one, as Blackburn lost ground on the teams chasing a spot in the Championship play-off positions.

The defeat for Blackburn means that they’re now sat 12th in the second-tier standings, and are ten points adrift of the sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth heading into the final 17 matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Blackburn Rovers supporters were quick to take to social media to voice their frustrations at Mowbray’s management after this defeat against Barnsley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


