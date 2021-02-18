‘New ideas badly needed’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans aim frustrations at key figure after defeat v Barnsley

Blackburn Rovers dropped vital points in the race to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship, as they were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

Rovers fell behind on the night after 72 minutes when Carlton Morris opened the scoring for Valerien Ismael’s side. The Lancashire-based side were unable to find a way back into the game, and the Tykes put the game beyond any doubt, as Alex Mowatt made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

Adam Armstrong pulled a goal back for Tony Mowbray’s men, but it only proved to be a consolation in this one, as Blackburn lost ground on the teams chasing a spot in the Championship play-off positions.

The defeat for Blackburn means that they’re now sat 12th in the second-tier standings, and are ten points adrift of the sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth heading into the final 17 matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Blackburn Rovers supporters were quick to take to social media to voice their frustrations at Mowbray’s management after this defeat against Barnsley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Was only a matter of time before results started reflecting the performances. Stole wins against boro and Luton and it was always going to catch up with us. Sack him tonight please god. — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) February 17, 2021

Not good enough Rovers.. aimless long balls ..’got what we deserved. Thanks for the memories Tony but you’re not the man to take us forward. Hand it over — Dave Park (@davepark86) February 17, 2021

Needs to go tonight absolutely pathetic on the verge of the playoffs lose 3 in a row not the first time this has happened has completely run out of ideas but the same excuses will be said — Mike Scott (@MikeSco96711566) February 17, 2021

Times up Tony. A truly abject, pitiful display from a team who were suppose to come out firing. New voice, new ideas badly needed. Do that ‘honourable’ thing TM. — Gavin (@GGbarno) February 17, 2021

It´s getting worse and worse. That was a clueless performance. Has the dressing room been lost? #MowbrayOut #WaggotOut #Rovers — ElRover (@ElRover2) February 18, 2021

Thanks for everything Tony but please step aside for someone who can set this team up more adequately and perhaps someone who shows a bit more passion on the sidelines! — Adam Maltby (@adam_maltby14) February 17, 2021

Im sure Mowbray is a nice chap, but this is shocking. Horrible football and no signs whatsoever of the style of play he spoke about recently. Time to go — Mack (@MackHarrison8) February 17, 2021

Let’s be honest, are we even shocked anymore? When we’ve got that tactically inept manager! — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) February 17, 2021

Sack him, make him walk, just make sure he isn’t in charge of this club tomorrow, lost the dressing room — sam (@sambbrfc) February 17, 2021

Sorry Tony, thanks for the memories but please walk now — Sourcing Content (@SourcingContent) February 17, 2021

Shocking performance…Tony’s lost the plot. Time to go Mowbray — Ste Rusyn (@farmers_rover) February 17, 2021

Thanks tony but it’s time to go — Jack Nixon (@JackNixon2310) February 17, 2021