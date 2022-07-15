New Huddersfield Town signing completes swift temporary exit to EFL side

New Huddersfield Town signing Kyle Hudlin has departed the club almost immediately after linking up with the Terriers, as he has joined League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan deal.

As exclusively revealed back in June by Football League World, Huddersfield had agreed a deal to sign the towering striker, who is the tallest outfield professional player in England, and it was only confirmed by the Championship play-off finalists on Wednesday.

The West Yorkshire side revealed that Hudlin would initially join their B team ahead of the 2022-23 season, but instead, he has now headed further down the EFL to continue his development.

The 22-year-old scored five times for Solihull Moors in the National League last season in 25 appearances, which included notching in the play-off final against Grimsby Town.

Hudlin’s temporary departure to Plough Lane comes after attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni departed the Dons to join Huddersfield himself for an undisclosed fee – a club-record sale for Wimbledon – earlier on Friday.

The Verdict

You have to wonder if Huddersfield have agreed to offer Hudlin to the Dons as part of the Rudoni deal as well as the cash offer they made.

But it will definitely suit the gangly striker more learning his trade in League Two rather than playing B team football for the season.

Wimbledon brought in a tall target man last season in Sam Cosgrove from Birmingham City, but that one didn’t exactly work out.

They’ll be hoping for more productivity from this particular loan deal – one thing he will definitely do is provide an option off the bench if it’s needed.