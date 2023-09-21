Highlights Huddersfield Town's new manager must build the team around midfielder Jack Rudoni, who has proven to be a standout performer and promising talent.

Rudoni's presence in the first team has grown under previous manager Neil Warnock, who elevated the midfielder's game and made him an integral part of the team's attacking play.

Rudoni's ability to take shots on goal, complete dribbles, and distribute the ball effectively make him Huddersfield's most exciting and impactful player, both presently and for the future.

Huddersfield Town’s Neil Warnock era ended on Wednesday night as the Terriers came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw against Stoke City.

It was announced earlier this week that Warnock would be stepping down from his role, as the Yorkshire side were ready to make a long-term managerial appointment.

It was first reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was in line to replace Warnock, but it has now since been claimed that former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones is rivalling Moore for the job and is also a leading candidate.

At this point, it is unclear who the new manager is going to be, but whoever comes in, they must be willing to build their side around midfielder Jack Rudoni.

How has Jack Rudoni performed this season?

Rudoni made the move to Yorkshire last summer, signed by the Terriers from League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder was at Wimbledon for all of his career until joining Huddersfield and has been recognised as a promising talent ever since breaking into the first team.

So he joined the Championship last summer and has continued to improve for the club. This season, he has played in all seven league games and has contributed two goals, one of which came in Warnock’s final game on Wednesday.

Rudoni’s presence in the first team has grown and grown under Warnock, and it is essential that, whoever the new manager is, they continue having the 22-year-old in their side.

Why should Huddersfield Town’s new manager build the team around Jack Rudoni?

As mentioned, Rudoni has only been with the Terriers for a short time, but despite the struggles under different managers last season, Rudoni continued to shine in every game.

Warnock’s arrival in February saw the midfielder’s game go up another level, as he seemed to become a main part of what Huddersfield were doing going forward.

Last season, he started 42 of their 46 league games, and in those games, he proved why he was brought to the Championship level. He netted twice and recorded five assists, but other aspects of his game made him a standout performer - particularly under Warnock.

He wasn’t afraid of having shots on goal, averaging 1.2 per game, while he was also a nuisance with the ball at his feet, as he completed dribbles at least once a game, as per WhoScored.com.

Rudoni also showed his ability with use of possession in the midfield area, as he averaged 28.9 passes per game, with 73.7% being successful. He also collected 0.9 key passes, which helped him grab his five assists, as per WhoScored.com.

At 22, he is still very raw and is not the finished article, but looking at this Huddersfield side, he is probably their most exciting individual and one of the players who can contribute to the here-and-now, as well as the future.

He is someone who has managed to take his game to the next level under Warnock in terms of consistency and maturity, and the hope will be that, whoever the new Huddersfield manager is, they will continue with Rudoni as the main part of their plans.

The Terriers need players like Rudoni, as he can do things that others can't, and maybe the addition of Jones in particular could help the player even more in his development.