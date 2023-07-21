Highlights Harvey Barnes is set to complete his move to Newcastle United after undergoing a medical, with an announcement expected soon.

Eddie Howe is pleased to have secured one of his priority transfer targets, though the signing has resulted in the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin.

Leicester City have agreed to sell Barnes to Newcastle for £38 million, a significant fee that can be reinvested to improve the squad after their relegation.

Harvey Barnes was completing his Newcastle United medical on Thursday ahead of his proposed move to the Magpies.

According to Chronicle Live, a deal for the winger is close to being announced.

Barnes is set to fly out to the United States, where his new team are currently preparing for the upcoming Premier League campaign with a pre-season tour.

Eddie Howe is said to be happy to add one of his priority transfer targets to his squad this summer, but it has come at the cost of having to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Alhi.

What is the value of the Harvey Barnes move to Newcastle United?

It was reported earlier this week that Leicester City agreed a £38 million deal with the Premier League side for the 25-year-old.

Barnes came through the academy at Leicester, going on to become an important figure in the side over the last five or so years.

He played a pivotal role in helping the club achieve consecutive top five Premier League finishes under Brendan Rodgers, as well as featuring consistently in the team’s FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Barnes scored 13 goals in the league last season, which was not enough to keep the side in the top flight, ending their eight-year stint in the division.

An 18th place finish has seen a number of players depart the King Power Stadium in recent weeks, with James Maddison also earning the club a big transfer fee in his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The playmaker was sold for £40 million, joining Ange Postecoglou’s side after five years at Leicester.

What next for Leicester City following Harvey Barnes’ impending departure?

Enzo Maresca has been tasked with guiding the team back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The former Manchester City assistant coach is taking on his first role in management in English football, having previously been manager of Parma.

Leicester have already added the likes of Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Callum Doyle to their ranks.

However, further departures could still be on the cards, with a number of first team squad members still being linked with transfer moves.

It is set to be a busy few weeks ahead in the transfer window for Leicester, who may also look to reinvest the fee received for the sale of Barnes back into the squad.

Leicester’s upcoming Championship season gets underway on 6 August with a clash against last season’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

Should Leicester City be happy with the £38 million fee for Harvey Barnes?

It is a huge blow for Leicester to lose such a key player in Barnes, but that is a pretty direct consequence of suffering relegation.

Barnes is a Premier League calibre player, so it really comes as no surprise that he has been snapped up by one of the better sides in the division.

The allure of Champions League football is also too tempting for a player like Barnes to turn down, so it is a move that makes sense.

However, a £38 million fee should soften the blow of his departure, as that is the kind of money that can be reinvested back into improving the overall first team squad.