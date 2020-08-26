New frontrunner emerges in Reading FC’s hunt to appoint Mark Bowen’s replacement

Veljko Paunović has emerged as the new favourite to take charge of Reading FC ahead of the new season according to talkSPORT.

BREAKING: Veljko Paunović is the new favourite to get the #ReadingFC job. Current boss Mark Bowen will revert to previous role as club technical director. – talkSPORT sources understand. 📻 Tune in → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/BnnZDUkCWv — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 26, 2020

The Royals are reportedly looking to appoint a new manager in the near future, with Mark Bowen reverting back to his previous role as the club’s technical director.

Bowen took charge of Reading in October 2019, and guided the club to a 14th-place finish in the Championship last season, which was an improvement on previous seasons.

But it seems as though Reading’s owners are keen to replace him in the dugout, although it is believed they hold Bowen in high regard still.

Berkshire Live had previously reported that Aleksandar Stanojevic was set to be appointed as the new Reading boss, but journalist Jonathan Low has since revealed that there isn’t any truth in his rumoured arrival.

Veljko Paunović is now the man leading the race to be appointed as their new manager, with the 43-year-old most recently being in charge of MLS side Chicago Fire.

The Serbian has also been in charge of the national team’s youth teams, but is largely inexperienced in senior football at management level.

Reading’s first game of the season is against Derby County in September, and they’ll be hoping to get off to the perfect start with a positive result against the Rams.

Do you know which club these former Reading players are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Where is Alex McCarthy playing now? Norwich City Sheffield United Southampton Burnley

The Verdict:

I’m really not convinced this is the right move.

Reading shouldn’t even be looking at replacing Mark Bowen in my eyes, as I think he’s done a steady job in charge of the club since last year.

But the club’s owners clearly want to make this bold call in replacing him, and it’ll be interesting to see if it pays off in the long-term.

You have to feel as though any new manager at the Madejski Stadium will receive a relatively large transfer budget to make the additions to their squad.