New faces set for chance to impress at Sheffield Wednesday with trial opportunity

Sheffield Wednesday are set to hand further trials to two players tomorrow afternoon in their pre-season friendly game with Chester as Darren Moore continues to try and shape his squad for the coming season.

The Owls have had a tough few months, that is safe to say, with relegation from the Championship being confirmed and then an embargo placed upon them by the EFL, stopping them from bringing in new faces.

That has now been lifted, of course, but the club is having to play catch-up in terms of its summer business and will not be spending big anyway, so we’ll have to see what Moore can come up with.

Tomorrow, he gets the latest look at his side in match conditions and, as per Yorkshire Live, a couple of trialists will be handed the opportunity to impress, similarly to the game they played recently against Celtic.

The Verdict

It’s all hands to the pump for Wednesday now as they look to scour the free and loan markets for new potential players.

Darren Moore has a tough task on to get the squad into shape for next season but some good players are already at the club and he should have the contacts to make a decent fist of what remains of this current window.

