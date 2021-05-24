New development provides twist in reported Norwich City attacker pursuit

Reports linking Werder Bremen forward Eren Dinkci with a move to recently promoted Norwich City are being described as ‘wide of the mark’ by reporters close to the Canaries.

The Yellows head back to the top flight as Championship champions and will be looking to make the signings they need to ensure they don’t come back to the second tier at the end of next season.

They have, of course, made some great signings in recent years thanks to their superb recruitment team and they’ll be looking to do that again this summer, but it sounds as though Dinkci might not actually be a target.

Responding to earlier reports in Germany that the striker was a target of the Yellows, reporter Connor Southwell has shared this fresh update concerning the story:

Reports linking #Werder Bremen striker Eren Dinkci with a move to #NCFC are wide of the mark. https://t.co/a1Fb5nkD68 — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) May 24, 2021

The Verdict

We’re in the part of the year where we see such stories coming and going and it looks as though those initial reports in Germany were not particularly accurate.

Perhaps the player will end up being a target of Norwich’s – stranger things have happened – but for now it looks as though the player will not be switching Bremen for Norfolk this summer.

Norwich have players like Tee Pukki and Emi Buendia to have come through in recent years to have had great success and any signing where we perhaps don’t know the player that well naturally excites Norwich fans for that reason.

It looks, though, as if other players will be targeted first.

