New development emerges in worrying Sheffield Wednesday situation

Sheffield Wednesday have not paid their players in full for November, with the PFA now called to the situation in a bid to resolve it.

The story of this has developed over the course of the day, with Wednesday reportedly not paying their players in full for the month of November.

According to The Athletic, only a percentage of wages were paid to the playing squad, which has been something that has happened before in 2020.

Whilst players have been paid up to £7,000, they have been assured that the remainder of their wages will come.

However, The Athletic go on to report how the PFA have now been called into the development and are offering advice to the players at this stage.

Do you love Sheffield Wednesday? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Owls that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 In what year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1847 1857 1867 1877

In terms of the on-field situation at Wednesday, things aren’t much better.

Tony Pulis’ side are nailed to the foot of the Championship table and now seven points adrift of safety following Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

This weekend, the Owls take on Coventry City at Hillsborough, knowing they need a win to stand any chance of climbing off the bottom before Christmas.

The Verdict

Simply, this weekend is massive for Sheffield Wednesday against Coventry and for this to be happening in the background is shameful.

Wednesday players will get their wage, but the fact that this has come out days before a must-win game and days after a disappointing defeat is embarrassing.

It’s not what Pulis needs right now and it’s a concern.

Thoughts? Let us know!