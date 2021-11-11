New details emerge regarding Acun Ilicali’s Hull City takeover bid

Hull City fans will have to wait a little while longer for Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club to be completed, but there is not expected to be any hiccups according to the Hull Daily Mail.

A time frame in the region of the next three to four weeks is expected for the transfer of ownership from Assem Allam to the Turk, and when that happens it will be around the 11 year mark since the Allams purchased the Tigers.

Ilicali has already provided proof of funds to the EFL according to the Hull Daily Mail and there is an expectation that he will breeze through the Fit and Proper Persons’ test which works out who can own a club in the Football League.

The 52-year-old is thought to be heading to East Riding of Yorkshire in the next few days to finalise small details and it comes not long after the media mogul posted a message to Hull fans on social media earlier this week stating that he hoped the sale would go through soon.

Now it is set to go through well ahead of the January transfer window which means that Grant McCann – or a potential replacement for the Northern Irishman – will have funds to strengthen the squad which currently sits in 22nd position in the Championship.

The Verdict

At this point it seems like a formality that Ilicali will be in control of the Tigers sooner rather than later.

He seems to be a very wealthy man and after so long of the club being in the hands of the Allam family who have done some questionable things to rile the supporters, it will be a welcome relief to have a fresh start.

The fact that Ilicali is already communicating with fans on social media is a good start and something Hull’s supporters will welcome but they will also be hoping that he puts his money where his mouth is.

The Tigers were hamstrung in the summer by a transfer embargo that limited what business they could do so Ilicali’s investment in January could be crucial to their survival in the Championship.