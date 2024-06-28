Fresh updates on the identity of the people trying to purchase Sheffield United have been revealed.

Throughout the process of the current takeover negotiations between the party that are looking to buy the club and the present owners, the names and details around the prospective buyers have been kept under lock and key.

Journalist Alan Nixon first reported in late May that the Blades were a target for an American group that were looking to get into English football.

More and more noise around their dealings, and how they have already had an influence on some of the ongoings at Bramall Lane, have come to light, like how they played a part in the decision to not trigger Ben Osborn's extension, or that the takeover talks have halted communications between the club and Oli McBurnie's camp over a new deal.

Nixon reported that the prospective buyers wanted a quick deal so they could do their bit as fast as possible to get the Blades back to the Premier League. However, there is an appreciation and understanding that turning the club's fortunes around will be easier said than done, and it won't be a quick process.

The current owner, Prince Abdullah, would like to retain some level of ownership as part of the deal, which could be causing some delays, but it's not believed to be a non-negotiable, according to the Sheffield Star.

New details about the consortium that wants to buy Sheffield United

The Steel City publication has reported that the people who are looking to takeover the Blades are both ex-pats who have good knowledge of the English game and its culture.

The Star added that they are the founders of a capital investment fund in California, and that, to better understand the club and its ways, they have already been to watch United several times over the past year and a bit.

Previous takeovers at Bramall Lane have fallen through for one reason or another, but this time the situation is described to be more a 'when' and not an 'if', as per the Star.

The quicker a deal can be sorted, the quicker the Blades' summer window can get going. Manager Chris Wilder has previously described it as the most important in recent times, but they currently don't have the resources to do what they might want to do, and there's certainly plenty to be done if they want to get back on track after last season.

Sheffield United's 23/24 league campaign stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

A deal for reported target Harrison Burrows is considered unlikely because of the Blades' lack of available funds.

Would-be buyers' lack of public image could be a good thing

The news of the interested party's understanding of football in this country, and their desire to learn more about the club by going to games should settle some nerves among Blades fans who may have been a bit skeptical over the takeover.

There is always a worry with new owners that they aren't going to get how things work and function. That seems to not be the case with this consortium.

Public awareness of who is involved in these deals can scupper them sometimes. The desire of this group to remain under the radar for now should be encouraging for United fans too.

Some tycoons get involved in these deals for public recognition more than the actual desire to own a football club. That doesn't look to be the case with this lot.