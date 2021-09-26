New detail emerges regarding James Garner’s Nottingham Forest loan deal

Manchester United placed a break clause in the loan deal that took James Garner back to Nottingham Forest this summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (September 26, page 63).

That means the Red Devils can recall the midfielder in January if they are not happy with his progress or he falls out of favour under new manager Steve Cooper.

Garner spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Forest after not featuring as much at then-league rivals Watford and he excelled under Chris Hughton.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Won the European Cup back-to-back Yes No

Despite a lot of competition for his services this summer, Forest secured a full season’s loan for the 20-year-old and he’s started all five matches since his return to the club, including Cooper’s first match in charge yesterday.

The option is there though for United to terminate the loan in the mid-season window should they want to though although it’s expected that Garner will be a key cog in Cooper’s system in the engine room going forward.

The Verdict

Break clauses are nothing new in loan deals but if Forest are still in a relegation battle in three months time then United could potentially reassess their options for Garner.

They may not want their talented midfielder to be fighting at the bottom end of the Championship no matter how many minutes he’s getting, but Forest is clearly a place that Garner likes.

There was a lot of interest in him this summer but he chose to return for a full season, but so far he’s not shown the exciting play that he did in the previous campaign.

It’s still early days in the season though so Garner has time to put his stamp on things again and Tricky Trees fans will be hoping that he’s still playing for their club beyond January.